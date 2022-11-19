Man held on charge of job fraud

The Central police on Friday arrested a political leader on the charge of cheating job aspirants by collecting money from them promising jobs.
Trending
- India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
- Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
- Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms
- Stalker indiscriminately slashes hotel employee across her face in Chennai, arrested
- National Conference to see a churn as Farooq Abdullah may step down
ADVERTISEMENT
The arrested was identified as K.T. Ithihas, leader of CMP’s youth outfit KSYF. The fraud was committed in the name of a Kochi-based organisation. The police said that the accused had collected money promising jobs in various organisations approved by the Central government.
He was arrested from a relative’s home in Muhamma where he was hiding.
ADVERTISEMENT