Man held on charge of job fraud

November 19, 2022 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - KOCHI

The Central police on Friday arrested a political leader on the charge of cheating job aspirants by collecting money from them promising jobs.

The arrested was identified as K.T. Ithihas, leader of CMP’s youth outfit KSYF. The fraud was committed in the name of a Kochi-based organisation. The police said that the accused had collected money promising jobs in various organisations approved by the Central government.

He was arrested from a relative’s home in Muhamma where he was hiding.

