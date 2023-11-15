ADVERTISEMENT

Man held on charge of intimidating girl using toy gun

November 15, 2023 02:27 am | Updated 02:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thadiyittaparambu police on Tuesday arrested a man on charge of threatening a Standard 3 girl by flashing a toy gun and grabbing her hand.

The arrested is Albin Thomas, 33, of Kizhakkambalam. The girl’s father had gone to a shop leaving his daughter in the car at Kizhakkambalam.

The accused happened to pass through the area on a motorcycle at that time and threatened the girl using the toy gun before grabbing her hand. He fled the scene immediately after that. He was nabbed during a search launched by separate teams of the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused was produced in court and remanded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US