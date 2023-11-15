Man held on charge of intimidating girl using toy gun

November 15, 2023 02:27 am | Updated 02:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Thadiyittaparambu police on Tuesday arrested a man on charge of threatening a Standard 3 girl by flashing a toy gun and grabbing her hand.

The arrested is Albin Thomas, 33, of Kizhakkambalam. The girl’s father had gone to a shop leaving his daughter in the car at Kizhakkambalam.

The accused happened to pass through the area on a motorcycle at that time and threatened the girl using the toy gun before grabbing her hand. He fled the scene immediately after that. He was nabbed during a search launched by separate teams of the police.

The accused was produced in court and remanded.