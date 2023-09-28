Man held on charge of impersonating food safety inspector

September 28, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - KOCHI

A man who allegedly impersonated a food safety inspector was arrested by the Kochi City police on Wednesday.

The arrested is Manu Muharaj, 47, of Kollam. The incident leading to the registration of the case took place on September 20.

According to the police, Manu turned up at a restaurant near Edappally Toll Junction in a hired cab. He claimed to be a food safety inspector and went about “inspecting” the restaurant. He then threatened the restaurant owner that he would get the hotel closed by reporting the ‘bad state of the kitchen’ to his superior officers.

Shaken, the owner started to plead with Manu who then said the lapse could be overlooked if he was paid. The restaurant owner then bribed him, and he left the hotel after having food, the police said.

A bakery was Manu’s next target where he allegedly tried to pull off the fraud again. This time he asked the bakery owner to pay for his cab. However, the owner turned suspicious and demanded to see his identity card. Realising that he may get caught, Manu reportedly fled in the cab.

The restaurant owner who came to know about the incident filed a complaint with the Kalamassery police. Manu was arrested from Pathanapuram, according to the police.

The police claimed that the accused had confessed to having committed similar fraud in other places. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

A team led by Kalamassery Inspector Vibin Das and comprising sub inspectors Sudheer and Ajay Kumar, senior civil police officer Anil Kumar, and civil police officers Ratheesh Kumar and Sinu Chandran made the arrest.

