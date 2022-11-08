Man held on charge of forging documents to facilitate illegal travel abroad

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 08, 2022 21:56 IST

The Ernakulam Rural police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of allegedly forging documents to facilitate illegal travel of women to West Asia.

Fasalaullah, 53, of Thirvilvamala, Tamil Nadu, was arrested in connection with the detention of seven women at the Kochi airport while attempting to fly out using forged documents on June 15. The women were from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. They were found with forged visiting visas and return tickets with manipulations detected on their passports as well. Though they were told that they had been recruited as maids, the police suspect that the real intention was to hand them over to agents abroad.

Fasalaullah, who was residing in a village in rural Tamil Nadu, had reportedly trained the women on what to say at airport checkpoints. The police suspect that several women might have fallen victim to his trap and gone abroad illegally.

A team under District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar and led by DySP V. Rajeev is further probing the case.

