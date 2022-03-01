Man held on charge of duping job aspirants

KOCHI

The Maradu police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of cheating job aspirants by promising to get them permanent placements by feigning to be the relative of Health Minister Veena George.

The arrested man was identified as Sanoj Abraham, 45, of Kozhanchery in Pathanamthitta. According to the police, he had collected the certificates of temporary workers at a primary health centre on the promise to get them permanent placements.

Realising that they were cheated, the workers petitioned the Minister, who in turn forwarded it to the Maradu police. He was nabbed from Pathanamthitta. He allegedly befriended the staff during frequent visits to the primary health centre while staying for rent in Thykoodam.

A team led by Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner Y. Nizamudeen made the arrest on the direction of Deputy Police Commissioner V. U. Kuriakose.

Sanoj was produced in court and remanded.

Drug seized

The Elamakkara police arrested a man with MDMA from a car parked along the Kawan Cross Road.

The arrested man was identified as Abdul Salam, 26, of Bekal in Kasaragod. MDMA tablets and in crystal form measuring 8.120g and 0.380g respectively were seized from him.

The accused reportedly appeared jittery on seeing a police party attending to another case. This raised the suspicion of the police and frisked him.

He was booked under the NDPS Act. A team led by sub inspectors Ramu and Faisal, assistant sub inspectors Seemon and Subair made the arrest.

Held for cheating

The Hill Palace police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of job fraud.

The arrested man was identified as Ananthu, 26, of Udayamperoor. He is accused of cheating a resident of Thripunithura of ₹3.55 lakh by promising him job as an accountant abroad.