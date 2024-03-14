ADVERTISEMENT

Man held on charge of duping actor of ₹37 lakh in Kochi

March 14, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested by the city police on Thursday on the charge of duping a prominent actor of ₹37 lakh after making a bogus offer to fetch her a loan of ₹130 crore.

The arrested was identified as Yasar Iqbal, 51, of Kolkata. According to the police, the accused allegedly befriended the actor by convincing to secure her the loan. Falling for it, the complainant allegedly paid the accused the amount at a prominent hotel in the city.

The actor eventually petitioned the police after the loan never materialised. Later, the police tracked down the accused with the help of the cyber cell. A special team arrested the accused from Kolkata.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime / Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US