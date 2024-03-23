Man held on charge of cheating

March 23, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI

A man accused of cheating a job aspirant of more than ₹10 lakh by promising online Google promotion work was arrested by the Njarakkal police.

The arrested was Kunjumuhammed, 55, of Palakkad. The victim was reportedly enticed with a web link along with a message asking whether he was interested in the online work. Once he fell for it, the victim was initially paid a small remuneration and was given more tasks under the guise of an opportunity to earn more income, for which money was also collected.

When he wasn’t paid on one pretext or another, while continuing to be asked for more money, the victim became suspicious and lodged a police complaint. The accused was eventually nabbed from Malappuram.

