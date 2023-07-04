ADVERTISEMENT

Man held on charge of cheating woman of ₹27 lakh

July 04, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Palarivattom police arrested a man on Tuesday on the charge of cheating a woman to the tune of ₹27 lakh.

Shakkir M.K., 46, of Malappuram, claiming to be a film producer, reportedly borrowed the money from the woman on the pretext of avoiding disruption of shooting of a film with she as the heroine.

He allegedly declined to return the money and instead threatened her and kept sending her voyeuristic messages.

He was traced to Kozhikode and nabbed from there with the help of the cyber cell.

KSRTC bus attacked

A man was arrested by the Ernakulam Town police on Tuesday on the charge of disrupting a KSRTC bus service and verbally abusing the bus employees, besides smashing the side mirror of the vehicle.

The arrested is Nabil N., 24, of Mattancherry. The incident took place at the Thevara signal on Sunday at 9.50 p.m.

The accused allegedly parked his car across the path of the bus. He then verbally abused the employees and damaged the mirror of the bus following which the service was disrupted.

