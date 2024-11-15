Man held on charge of cheating job aspirant

The Njarakkal police arrested a man on charge of cheating a job aspirant of over ₹3 lakh by promising him a job in a public sector undertaking (PSU) last March.

The arrested is Pratheesh, 37, of Neerpara, Kottayam. The complainant, a resident of Njarakkal, was promised a job at the PSU’s bottling plant at Karimugal.

The victim paid ₹3.81 lakh for the promised job, which was never honoured. According to the police, a similar case was pending against Pratheesh at the Ambalamedu police station.