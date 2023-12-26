ADVERTISEMENT

Man held on charge of cheating bank of ₹1.63 lakh by pawning fake gold ornaments

December 26, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Oonnukal police have arrested a man on charge of cheating by pawning fake gold ornaments in a bank. Akhil Binu, 28, of Idukki is accused of pawning the ornaments at a nationalised bank at Neriamangalam.

According to the police, he swindled ₹1.63 lakh by pawning six fake gold bangles in three lots. He pulled off the fraud at the bank in February and emboldened by its success, repeated the fraud in March and September, they said.

Akhil had similar cases registered against him in Kottayam West and Idukki police stations. A team led by inspector P.K. Ajithkumar and assistant sub inspector P.A. Sudheesh made the arrest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US