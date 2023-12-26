Man held on charge of cheating bank of ₹1.63 lakh by pawning fake gold ornaments

December 26, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Oonnukal police have arrested a man on charge of cheating by pawning fake gold ornaments in a bank. Akhil Binu, 28, of Idukki is accused of pawning the ornaments at a nationalised bank at Neriamangalam.

According to the police, he swindled ₹1.63 lakh by pawning six fake gold bangles in three lots. He pulled off the fraud at the bank in February and emboldened by its success, repeated the fraud in March and September, they said.

Akhil had similar cases registered against him in Kottayam West and Idukki police stations. A team led by inspector P.K. Ajithkumar and assistant sub inspector P.A. Sudheesh made the arrest.

