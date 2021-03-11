Kochi

Man held on charge of blackmailing

The Ernakuam rural police C Branch arrested a person on the charge of threatening a doctor and owner of a private hospital at Muvattupuzha and extorting money from him.

The accused was identified as Binu Mathew aka Karate Binu, 42, of Shanthanpara in Idukki. The incident pertaining to the case dates back to 2019.

The police said that the accused approached the doctor in the guise of a mediaperson feigning to make a documentary on the hospital. Later, he allegedly threatened the doctor to use the video footage in a defamatory way and demanded ₹5 lakh for not doing it. This was in addition to ₹10,000 he had taken from the victim towards shooting expenses.

The accused allegedly continued to threaten the victim by issuing defamatory news in channels, newspapers, and online portals. Following this, the victim approached the police and the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik ordered a probe by the C Branch.

He had gone into hiding since then and had been switching his hideouts frequently. He was eventually nabbed from Coorg in Karnataka.

