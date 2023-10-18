HamberMenu
Man held on charge of attempting to abduct migrant child in Perumbavoor

October 18, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In yet another such incident to be reported in quick succession from the Ernakulam rural limits, an alleged attempt was made by a man to abduct a two-and-a-half-year-old girl during what is suspected to be a theft attempt at Perumbavoor on Monday.

Local residents foiled the attempt and detained the accused who was later handed over to the Perumbavoor police. The arrested is Simachal Bishoy, 35, of Odisha. The girl also hailed from a migrant family.

According to the police, the accused was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident that took place around noon.

The girl was playing with other migrant children in front of her house when the accused barged into the area. He forcibly took the child reportedly in an attempt to rob the mobile phone she held in her hands.

However, the other children raised an alarm alerting residents following which he left the child behind and fled only to be caught by residents. The police booked him under IPC Sections 363 (abduction) and 392 (robbery). He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

Aluva murder

A five-year-old migrant girl who was abducted from near her house in Aluva in a similar fashion by a migrant worker in July had been allegedly murdered, and her body was recovered the next day from the Aluva market. Though the accused was nabbed shortly after the alleged abduction, the girl could not be traced till her body was found. Though the victims did not lose their lives, at least, two such incidents were reported in quick succession since then.

