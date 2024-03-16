GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held on charge of attempt to theft at knife point

March 16, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Town North police arrested a man on charge of attempting to steal the mobile phone of a person at knife point.

The arrested was Devan, 35, of Udaya Colony in Kadavanthra. He along with co-accused had allegedly stopped a youngster from Vaduthala when he had come to meet a friend on March 14 (Thursday) night.

Posing as excise officials they intimidated the victim by accusing him of peddling MDMA and demanded money to let him free. Scared by the turn of events, the victim said that he don’t have any money and fled.

The accused allegedly chased him down and threatened him to part with his mobile phone by flashing knife. However, they had to flee after local people gathered noticing their antics. Later, the victim lodged a police petition based on which the accused was arrested.

Related Topics

Kochi / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.