Man held on charge of attempt to theft at knife point

March 16, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Town North police arrested a man on charge of attempting to steal the mobile phone of a person at knife point.

The arrested was Devan, 35, of Udaya Colony in Kadavanthra. He along with co-accused had allegedly stopped a youngster from Vaduthala when he had come to meet a friend on March 14 (Thursday) night.

Posing as excise officials they intimidated the victim by accusing him of peddling MDMA and demanded money to let him free. Scared by the turn of events, the victim said that he don’t have any money and fled.

The accused allegedly chased him down and threatened him to part with his mobile phone by flashing knife. However, they had to flee after local people gathered noticing their antics. Later, the victim lodged a police petition based on which the accused was arrested.