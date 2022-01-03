Man held on charge of attempt to murder wife

KOCHI

03 January 2022 22:05 IST

A middle-aged man was arrested on Monday on the charge of attempting to murder his wife and daughter in Perumbavoor on Saturday.

Manikandan, 46, allegedly tried to stab them when his wife refused to give him money to buy alcohol. They suffered injuries in the attack. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

Found dead

A Forest watcher, who was reported missing from Thattekad on January 1, was found dead in the Periyar on Monday.

A probe is on to find out how Eldhose, 53, of Vadakkekara House, Thattekad, drowned in the river. He and his friend had gone out on January 1 and his friend informed the police that he had gone missing at some point.

Money recovered

Timely intervention of the Ernakulam Rural Police helped a woman from North Paravur recover ₹70,000 that she lost through credit card fraud.

The woman paid the sum through a fake app after she was flooded with calls directing her to pay dues worth ₹70,000. This was after she got a fake phone number after she searched for the customer care number of the bank. The fraudsters then directed her to download an app. She heeded their request to part with her card details. The sum was subsequently debited from her account by the gang based in North India, following which she approached the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

The police have urged members of the public to verify websites and phone numbers found in the net.

Boat gutted

A fishing boat berthed near Malinakara bridge was was almost fully destroyed in a fire on Monday.

None was injured and a probe is on, the Munambam police said.