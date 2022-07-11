Man held on charge of attempt to assault retired DySP

The Hill Palace police arrested a man on the charge of chasing a retired DySP and damaging his car on Sunday around 9 p.m.

The arrested was identified as Akash Kumar Singh, 19, of Jharkhand. Reportedly, three persons were involved and hunt is on for the remaining two.

Retired DySP Ashok Kumar and wife were reportedly driving along the Sanskrit College Road when a migrant worker allegedly tried to stop them. Though he managed to sway past, the worker allegedly caught up with him when he slowed down near the Alliance Junction and damaged the car. The stone hurled at the car also left Mr. Kumar injured, the police said

Condemning the incident, the Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Association called for registering a case for attempt to murder and demanded the arrest of all the accused. The association also called for ensuring the safety of road users through day and night.