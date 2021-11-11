Man held on charge of assaulting mother

KOCHI

11 November 2021 23:35 IST

The Aluva East Police on Thursday arrested a man on the charge of assaulting his mother.

The arrested man was identified as Muhammed Aslam, 26, of West Kandungalloor. The police said that the accused was a drug addict and used to harm his mother often. He had in the past smashed household utensils and burnt clothes.

He is an accused in a couple of drug cases.

A team led by T.V. Shaju and C. K. Zacharia, assistant sub inspector P. A. Shahi, and senior civil police officer T. A. Fasilo Beevi made the arrest.

Aslam was produced before the court and remanded.

Held in accident case

The Muvattupuzha police arrested a man in connection with the death of a motorcyclist at Pezhaykkappilli.

Joy Joseph, 36, of Avoli, drove the car involved in the accident under the influence of alcohol as per medical examination.

The accident occurred on October 17 and the victim, Ananthu, died of his injuries. Joy was produced in court and remanded.