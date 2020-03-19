Man held on charge of assaulting minor

The Kunnathunadu police on Wednesday arrested a person on the charge of assaulting an 11-year-old boy at his home near Pattimattom.

The arrested was identified as Kalia Maji, 46, of Kalahandi village in Odisha. The accused was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College at Kalamassery and was arrested on his discharge.

The assault took place in the early morning hours on March 10 even as the victim was getting ready to go for the religious class. The accused hit the boy on his head with a wood.

He had come to the area just two days ahead of the incident and had allegedly caused provocations by hurling stones at vehicles.

He sustained injuries while trying to flee from local residents who gave him a chase shortly after the attack.

The victim remains critical at a Kolancherry hospital with serious head injuries.

The accused had reportedly confessed to the police that he was a drug addict. He was arrested by a team led by inspector V.T. Shajan and was produced before the court and remanded.