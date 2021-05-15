Man held on charge of assault

Kochi

15 May 2021 00:12 IST

The Fort Kochi police arrested a 45-year-old man on Friday after a video of him allegedly assaulting his 18-year-old son who reportedly had a developmental disorder went viral in social media.

The police have charged Sudheer K.S. of Kallaikadav, Fort Kochi, under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, Mental Health Care Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

The police said he used to assault the boy quite often.

They thanked social media users for bringing the matter to their attention and said that nearly 1,000 persons had tagged them, alerting the police about the crime.