Man held on charge of abusing official

The Oonnukal police on Friday arrested a person on the charge of verbally abusing a woman panchayat official engaged in supervising a road work.

The arrested is Kuriakose, 52, of Oonnukal. According to the police, the alleged incident took place when the accused was taking his friend and family who had returned from West Asia to their apartment on May 6.

Since the road work was under way, the assistant engineer attached to Kavalangad panchayat stopped their vehicle from proceeding to their apartment. The friend of the accused was reasoning about the hardship of taking luggage by hand when the latter emerged from the car and allegedly abused the official.

The police registered a case invoking IPC Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) 294B (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).