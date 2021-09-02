Man held on charge of abusing minor girl

KOCHI

02 September 2021

The South police on Thursday arrested a man on the charge of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl.

The body of a newborn baby, allegedly delivered by the girl, was found by the cleaning staff of a private hospital from the toilet on Wednesday. The girl was brought to the hospital with stomach pain in the morning.

A DNA test would be held to confirm the paternity.

The arrested man was a resident of Wayanad but had stayed in the city for work. The police claimed that the duo had known each other and that the girl was abused at her house. He was produced in the court and was remanded in judicial custody.

The police could not yet establish any relation between the two though it was initially reported that the accused was a distant relative of the girl.

The police had registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the death of the baby and another under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the alleged sexual abuse of the minor girl.

The police said that she was about six months pregnant and probably had a premature delivery at the hospital. The accused was tracked based on the statement of the girl.