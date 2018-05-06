Man held on charge of abusing minor girl

The city police on Saturday arrested a 49-year-old man on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl. The arrested is Sanjay Kumar Panicker, a native of Chengannur. According to the police, the accused, an interior designer, had been abusing his step-daughter since 2014.

Panicker had been absconding for the past few months, and acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended him from Bangalore. The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.