Kochi

Man held on charge of abducting minor girl

The Perumbavoor police on Tuesday arrested a person on the charge of abducting a 15-year-old girl.

The arrested man was identified as Raju, 53, a tenant in the area. He is married with two children.

A special investigation squad formed by Perumbavoor Station House Officer C.Jayakumar arrested the accused following a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents.

Motorcycle theft

The Aluva East police arrested a person accused of stealing a motorcycle worth ₹1.25 lakh from a house at Kunjunnikkara.

The arrested man was identified as Anees Babu, 22, of Vallapuzha at Palakkad. He was nabbed while roaming around on the same motorcycle. He had several cases against him, said the police.

A team led by sub inspectors T.C. Rajan and Joy Mathai, civil police officers Mahin Shah, Abubacker, Ameer, Muneer, and Sethu made the arrest.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2021 10:57:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/man-held-on-charge-of-abducting-minor-girl/article36462346.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY