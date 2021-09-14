Man held on charge of abducting minor girl

The Perumbavoor police on Tuesday arrested a person on the charge of abducting a 15-year-old girl.

The arrested man was identified as Raju, 53, a tenant in the area. He is married with two children.

A special investigation squad formed by Perumbavoor Station House Officer C.Jayakumar arrested the accused following a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents.

Motorcycle theft

The Aluva East police arrested a person accused of stealing a motorcycle worth ₹1.25 lakh from a house at Kunjunnikkara.

The arrested man was identified as Anees Babu, 22, of Vallapuzha at Palakkad. He was nabbed while roaming around on the same motorcycle. He had several cases against him, said the police.

A team led by sub inspectors T.C. Rajan and Joy Mathai, civil police officers Mahin Shah, Abubacker, Ameer, Muneer, and Sethu made the arrest.