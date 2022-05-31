Man held on bogus voting charge

The byelection to the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency held on Tuesday witnessed the spectre of bogus voting as at least one person was arrested from a polling booth in Ponnurunni.

The arrested was identified as Albin, a resident of Pampakkuda. He had allegedly attempted to cast the bogus vote of one T.A. Sanju, a voter in Ponnurunni, who, it emerged, was away.

It was instantly challenged by booth agents of both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Both the fronts alleged that he was a local leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India. He was handed over to the Kadavanthra police who booked him for impersonation.

Complaints

UDF candidate Uma Thomas lodged a complaint with the district electoral officer alleging that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had attempted to cast the bogus vote of a person away in Canada at booth number 17 in Palarivattom. The NDA lodged a similar complaint against the LDF for attempted bogus voting at booth number 147 in Kollamkudimugal.

Presiding officer inebriated

The presiding officer at booth number 124 at St. George Parish Hall was removed from the position following allegations that he was inebriated.

The Thrikkakara police subjected him to a medical examination and found that he has had liquor. “We didn’t register a case but will submit a report in this regard to the authorities concerned for department level action,” said police sources.

Snags

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) developed snags in multiple polling booths.

Polling was disrupted for 45 minutes after an EVM developed snag at booth number 119, an all-women booth, at Infant Jesus LP School, Thrikkakara. Polling was extended by 45 minutes there on account of the disruption. Similar snags were reported from more booths.