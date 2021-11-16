Man held on attempt to murder charge

KOCHI

16 November 2021

The North police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of attempt to murder.

The arrested person was identified as Shefeek aka Yeppi Shefeek, 35, of Mattancherry. He was arrested from Karukapally.

He stands of accused of attempting to murder Mathew, who runs a tailoring shop at Kaloor. According to the police, the accused had a tussle with Mathew and his friends at the shop on Saturday afternoon. They were then separated by others.

Later in the day, the accused returned and followed Mathew when he was returning home after closing the shop. The accused allegedly cut the vein on the victim’s neck from the back using a blade and fled.

The victim is now in the ICU of a private hospital.

Earlier, Shefeek was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for stabbing a policeman and a bar employee. He was on bail now. He is also accused in many other cases, including theft.

He was produced in court and remanded.