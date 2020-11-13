Kochi

Man held on attempt to murder charge

The Aluva East police on Friday arrested a person on the charge of attempt to murder.

The arrested man was identified as Manaf, 32, of Aluva. The police said that he was absconding since allegedly attempting to murder a person in a lodge near the Aluva Government Hospital in July.

He was arrested on a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik. He was an accused in attempting to murder a sub inspector in Malappuram, sexual abuse cases in Aluva East and Edathala police stations, and in a ganja case in Eloor.

The accused was slapped with charges under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act in 2019. A team led by Aluva East Inspector P.S. Rajesh, sub inspectors Vinod R., Shaju T.V., and Suresh P.I., assistant sub inspectors Soji K.V. and Jamal E.K.; and civil police officer O. Nawab made the arrest.

