Man held for trespassing into high security zone

KOCHI

The Nedumbassery police on Friday arrested a man accused of trespassing into a high security zone near the Cochin International Airport Limited and attacking a police officer on duty there.

The arrested man was identified as Ashique Joy, 23, of Kanjoor. The accused reportedly has six cases with regard to drugs in Kalady police station besides a case each for attempt to murder in Angamaly and Perumbavoor stations.

He was produced in court and remanded. A team led by Inspector P.M. Baiju, sub inspector Jayaprasad, assistant sub inspectors Sunoj and Balachandran made the arrest.

Held under KAAPA

The Ernakulam rural police on Friday arrested an alleged habitual offender invoking the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention Act) (KAAPA).

The arrested man was identified as Rahul aka Kannan, 31, of Paravur. He has been booked for attempt to murder, assault, trespass, criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and illegal possession of arms in various police stations in the past four years. He was also allegedly an associate of a notorious goonda.

KAAPA was invoked against him based on the report by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik after he was accused in another attempt to murder case registered by the Paravur police in November last year.

The move was part of the ongoing “Operation Dark Hunt” against anti-social elements and habitual offenders. So far, 42 persons have been arrested and 31 externed under KAAPA.