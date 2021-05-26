Man held for theft of vehicle batteries

The Aluva East police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of stealing batteries from parked vehicles.

The arrested man was identified as Sijo Chandran, 33, of Muvattupuzha. He allegedly used to target vehicles parked along the road and stands. He also allegedly stole other items as well from vehicles.

The accused was nabbed by a special investigation squad formed by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) on complaints by vehicle owners.

The police recovered several batteries and other equiment related to vehicles from his house.

A team led by sub inspectors Vipin Chandran and Rajesh, asisstant sub inspectors Binoj and Shaji, civil police officers Mahin Shah and Muhammed Ameer made the arrest.