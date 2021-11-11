Man held for supplying forged documents for illegal migration

KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural police arrested a man who was accused of arranging forged documents for travelling to France.

Muthappan, 35, of Kadinamkulam was arrested by a special team constituted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik. “We have expanded the probe, and more persons are likely to be arrested,” said Mr. Karthik.

The arrested is accused of giving forged documents to one Rijo of Thrissur for migrating illegally to France in the guise of attending a business meeting there.

However, he was detained by officials at the Kochi airport after they grew suspicious about his documents. He was later handed over to the police.

The police reportedly found the documents, including a letter assigning him as the representative of a company, to be fake. The arrested had charged ₹4.50 lakh for the forged documents, which he confessed to have procured from a man in Chennai.

A team comprising Nedumbassery Inspector P.M. Baiju, Sub Inspector Aneesh K. Das, Assistant Sub Inspector Pramod, and senior civil police officers Ajith Kumar and Sajimon made the arrest.