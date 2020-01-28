Man held for photographing women

The Kochi Metro Rail Police on Sunday arrested a person on the charge of taking unauthorised photographs of women passengers inside a metro train using mobile phone.
The arrested man was identified as Mijarul Islam, 29, of Murshidabad in West Bengal.
Held for extortion
The Infopark police arrested two siblings on the charge of forcibly collecting money. The arrested men were identified as Prasanth T.D., 27, and Prajith T.D., 29, of Nilampathinjimugal near Kakkanad.
