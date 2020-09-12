Man held for patricide

The North Paravur police arrested a man on the charge of patricide here on Saturday.
The arrested man, identified as Rahul Dev, 25, was the elder son of the victim, a resident of Cheriapilly in North Paravur.
According to the police, the victim, Jaladharan, was rushed to a private hospital at North Paravur on Tuesday evening with severe abdominal pain and vomiting. He died soon after arrival.
Later, Rahul Dev turned up at the North Paravur police station and claimed that his father was injured in a fall under the influence of liquor. However, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), K. Karthik, smelt something amiss and ordered registration of a case for unnatural death.
The post-mortem report from the Kalamasserry Government Medical College proved those suspicions correct as it found injuries to the lower abdomen attributable to the impact of a strong kick. The ensuing probe revealed that the father and sons were in the habit of engaging in drunken brawl at home and at the end of one such fight, the accused had allegedly kicked his father.
A team led by Aluva DySP, G. Venu, and comprising North Paravur Circle Inspector Shojo Varghese; sub inspectors Arun Dev, Johnson Jayakumar; assistant sub inspectors Manoj, Biju; and civil police officers Suresh Babu and Regi made the arrest.
