Kochi

Man held for murder attempt

The Ernakulam rural police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of attempt to murder.

Hiranchand, 23, of Vengoor stands accused of attempting to murder one Vishnu in his neighbourhood for having demanded the money he allegedly borrowed from the victim.

The police said that Vishnu had been asking the accused to return the money for long. Eventually, he dropped in at Hiranchand’s house and demanded the money back.

This didn’t go down well with the accused who allegedly shot at him with an air gun. Vishnu continues to undergo treatment after getting shot below his neck.

A team led by Kuruppumpady Inspector J. Pradeep made the arrest.

