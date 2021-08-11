Man held for making threat call to Chief Minister

Kochi

11 August 2021 00:15 IST

The Hill Palace police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of making a threatening call to the Chief Minister.

The arrested was identified as Anil, 41, of Thiruvanchoor in Kottayam. He was nabbed from a bus aboard which he had allegedly made the call. He was on his way to Thripunithura from Vaikom.

The Vaikom police located his mobile phone to Thripunithura following which the Hill Palace police made the arrest. The accused reportedly confessed to have got the Chief Minister’s number from a diary.

He was later taken to Vaikom for further interrogation by a team led by Vaikom DySP.