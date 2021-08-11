Kochi

Man held for making threat call to Chief Minister

The Hill Palace police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of making a threatening call to the Chief Minister.

The arrested was identified as Anil, 41, of Thiruvanchoor in Kottayam. He was nabbed from a bus aboard which he had allegedly made the call. He was on his way to Thripunithura from Vaikom.

The Vaikom police located his mobile phone to Thripunithura following which the Hill Palace police made the arrest. The accused reportedly confessed to have got the Chief Minister’s number from a diary.

He was later taken to Vaikom for further interrogation by a team led by Vaikom DySP.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2021 12:15:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/man-held-for-making-threat-call-to-chief-minister/article35846337.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY