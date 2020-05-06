Man held for impersonation

The Ambalamedu police on Wednesday arrested a person on charge of impersonating as a police officer and cheating an online cab driver by promising him a job abroad.
The arrested man was identified as Sreejith, 36, of Thiruvananthapuram.
The accused impersonated as a sub inspector with the special squad attached to the Vandiperiyar police station and convinced the petitioner of securing him a job abroad while taking a ride in the latter’s cab in 2018.
The petitioner transferred ₹94,000 to the account of the accused and also gave his birth certificate and passport.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.