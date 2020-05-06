Kochi

Man held for impersonation

The Ambalamedu police on Wednesday arrested a person on charge of impersonating as a police officer and cheating an online cab driver by promising him a job abroad.

The arrested man was identified as Sreejith, 36, of Thiruvananthapuram.

The accused impersonated as a sub inspector with the special squad attached to the Vandiperiyar police station and convinced the petitioner of securing him a job abroad while taking a ride in the latter’s cab in 2018.

The petitioner transferred ₹94,000 to the account of the accused and also gave his birth certificate and passport.

