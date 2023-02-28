Man held for hurling explosive at wife, father-in-law

February 28, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kothamangalam police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of attempting to murder his wife and father-in-law by hurling an explosive at them.

According to the police, Alex, 27, attacked his wife on Monday night while she was returning from her workplace along with her father Eldhose on a scooter. Both were injured in the alleged attack.

Eldhose who sustained serious injuries is undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Alex had been living separately from his wife.

He reportedly confessed that he had attacked his wife in retribution for her having filed a divorce petition in the family court. He was produced in court and remanded.

A team led by Inspector P.T. Bejoy, Sub Inspector Shaju Kuriakose, assistant sub inspectors Rajesh and Suhra Beevi, and senior civil police officers Nishanth and Shemeer made the arrest.