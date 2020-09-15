Man held for Facebook post against COVID-19 protocol

Five days after registering a case for an incendiary and provocative Facebook post calling for boycotting COVID-19 protocol, the Central police on Tuesday arrested a person in this connection.

The arrested was identified as Nizar, 48, of Kalamassery. He is accused of giving a call for boycotting the protocol through the Facebook page of one Muhammed Ashraf. Both of them are accused of propagating similar messages through a WhatsApp group of which one Rafeeque of Perumbavoor was the admin.

The police said that the other two accused were absconding and were reportedly attempting to secure anticipatory bail. The Central police had registered a case against two Facebook profiles of Muhammed Ashraf and Rafeeque.

The post sought to organise a protest against the COVID-19 protocol at the High Court Junction on September 18 at 3 p.m. It claimed that top doctors and professionals would speak out the “real truth” about the pandemic at the event.

Among the slogans it raised were “no more lies,” “no more masks,” “no more social distancing,” and “no more lockdown”. It called for boycotting the COVID-19 protocol and restoring all freedoms.