Man held for cooking snake meat

The Forest Department arrested on Saturday night a Neriamangalam native on the charge of killing a rat snake, cooking and consuming it. He was also charged with trying to sell the snake’s meat as python meat. Biju V.J., the arrested person, was booked under the Wildlife Protection Act. The snake is protected under Schedule II of the Act.

The forest personnel also seized parts of the snake, including its head and tail that he reportedly left behind after consumption and leftovers of the cooked meat. They acted based on a tip-off from the neighbourhood that Biju was trying to sell “python meat”. He was produced before a magistrate on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody. He would be transferred to the COVID-19 care facility in Karukutty.