The Muvattupuzha police on Friday arrested a man on the charge of cheating job aspirants of crores of rupees by making bogus offers. The arrested man was identified as Arun Kurian, 33, of Kannur. Arun had allegedly promised the victims jobs in Canada, Russia, and Malaysia. He has cases at Koratty, Thrissur, Kalady, Kudiyanmala, Angamaly, and Kunnamkulam police stations, the rural police said. He, along with the rest of the gang, had allegedly cheated 20-odd persons in Muvattupuzha alone of ₹1.75 crore. Four other accused in the case had already been arrested while Arun was in hiding in Delhi and Mumbai, said the police
Man held for cheating job aspirants
Staff Reporter
KOCHI,
December 03, 2021 22:47 IST
