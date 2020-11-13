Man held for attacking police; drugs, weapons seized from vehicle

High drama prevailed at Perumbavoor taluk hospital on Thursday night when drugs and weapons were recovered from the vehicle of a man arrested for abusing and even attacking a police team.

The arrested was identified as Muhammed Rinshad, 28. Drugs including 108 grams of hashish oil and 4 grams of cocaine powder, weapons, digital balance for weighing and a heating equipment to aid smoking were allegedly recovered from his vehicle.

The drama started unfolding when Rinshad confronted and challenged the five accused in a case related to the firing incident at Perumbavoor when they were brought to the hospital by the police team for the mandatory medical check-up.

Though the police asked him to move away, he declined and started abusing the police personnel and even started attacking them. More personnel rushed in, following which he was overpowered and arrested and taken to the station.

However, he continued with his violent behaviour even there, following which the police grew suspicious and examined his vehicle from which drugs and weapons were recovered. He was produced in court and remanded.

K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), said that his antecedents would be probed further.

A team led by Perumbavoor Station House Officer C. Jayakumar, sub-inspector Rins M. Thomas, assistant sub-inspector Reji Jose, and senior civil police officers Shibu P.A., Prajith, and Sharnas made the arrest.