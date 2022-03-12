Man held for attacking panchayat member

KOCHI

A man accused of barging into the house of a panchayat member and issuing a murder threat was arrested by the Udayamperoor police on Saturday.

The arrested man was identified as Sanalkumar K. aka Kunjappu, 33, of Udayamperoor. He is accused of threatening and assaulting the family of M.K. Anilkumar, a panchayat member of Udayamperoor.

The incident took place on March 10. The accused and his friend Benoy attacked the panchayat member on the suspicion that the frequent raids by the police targeting drug users and sellers were based on his tip-offs.

The key accused, who had gone into hiding, was nabbed from a shrimp farm near Thripunithura. He reportedly had a non-bailable warrant issued against his name by the Thripunithura magistrate court in another case.

He was produced in court and remanded. A team led by Udayamperoor Inspector Babu N.R. made the arrest.