Man held for attacking officials

March 08, 2022 23:22 IST

KOCHI

The Thrikkakara police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of attacking a woman appointed as advocate commission by the court and bank officials, who turned up for eviction for running up substantial dues on an un-repaid loan. The arrested man was identified as Kevin, 37, of Chembumukku. The officials turned up at the house where he lived with his mother to evict him after he defaulted on a loan of ₹2.50 crore he had taken for running a business from a branch of SBI in 2012, the police said. He swung a machete at the officials who were preparing an inventory in the hall of the house. The advocate commission was injured in the attack. According to officials, the accused has run up dues over ₹7 crore.