Man held for assaulting, spitting on woman

KOCHI

18 November 2020 21:24 IST

The Town North police on Wednesday arrested a person on the charge of assaulting and spitting on a housewife allegedly for turning down his proposal.

The arrested man was identified as Shyam Kumar, 32, of Eramalloor, Cherthala. The petitioner, a resident of Ayyappankavu and mother of two, used to reside in a rented house near the house of the accused at Eramalloor till a year ago.

She shifted to Ayyapankkavu after the accused started heckling her in an inebriated state. The police said that the accused on a motorcycle had stopped by the petitioner at the Ayyappankkavu bus stop while she was on her way to office and proposed to her on November 16.

When she turned it down, he allegedly assaulted her, pushed her down to the ground and spat on her. Following her petition, the police tracked him down using his mobile phone tower location and nabbed him from near the Ayyappankkavu temple. He reportedly confessed to the police that he had come to the area to meet the woman.

He was produced in court and remanded.

A team led by North Station House Officer Sibi Tom, sub-inspectors V.B. Anas and T.N. Maitheen, and civil police officers Febin, Praveen, and Sreejith made the arrest.