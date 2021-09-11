Kochi

Man held for assaulting cop

The Unnukal police on Saturday arrested a person on the charge of hitting a policeman posted on duty at the station.

The arrested man was identified as Binu aka Kuttayi, 44, of Neriamangalam. He is a history-sheeter and accused in several cases, the police said.

He is charged with hitting the cop on his face after arriving at the station by an autorickshaw. The writer at the station, who tried to stop him, was also assaulted. He was produced in court and remanded.

A team led by Inspector K.G. Rishikeshan Nair, assistant sub inspector Ashraf, civil police officers Jijo Mathew and Shanil made the arrest.


