Man held for assaulting bus conductor

KOCHI

03 September 2021 22:26 IST

The Ernakulam rural police on Friday arrested a man on the charge of assaulting a conductor of a KSRTC bus operating between Perinthalmanna and Thiruvananthapuram.

The arrested man was identified as Joseph George, 25, of Vengoor. The incident happened when the bus reached Perumbavoor around 10 a.m.

The accused reportedly picked a fight with the conductor for not stopping the superfast bus at Vallam near Perumbavoor. He wasn’t convinced by the reasoning that the bus had no stop there and that the service was already running late. Instead, he abused and thrashed the conductor, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

Consequently, the trip was cancelled and the passengers had to continue in other buses.

He was booked under Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 294-B (uttering obscene words) of the IPC.

He was produced in court and remanded.