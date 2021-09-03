Man held for abetting abuse of minor

KOCHI

03 September 2021 22:25 IST

The Pothanikkad police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly abetting a man accused in a POCSO case in which a minor girl turned pregnant in April.

The arrested man was identified as Shan Muhammed, 38. He is accused of helping to medically terminate the pregnancy. Besides, he was also booked for not alerting government agencies about the child abuse despite being aware of it.

Advertising

Advertising