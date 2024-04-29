Man hacked to death in Kochi

April 29, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - KOCHI

A youth was allegedly hacked to death at AKG Nagar Colony at Thammanam in Kochi in the early hours of Sunday (April 28), in the aftermath of an altercation.

Maneesh, 34, of Thammanam died, while his friend Ajith was injured in the alleged attack. The Palarivattom police arrested Jithesh, 34, of Thammanam in connection with the incident.

The victim and the attacker allegedly had a drunken brawl on Saturday night. Maneesh and his friend are said to have gone to Jithesh’s house, in continuation of the earlier scuffle, a few hours later. The police suspect that Jithesh attacked them when they tried to force their way into his house to attack him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.