Man hacked multiple times, shot at

A man was hacked multiple times before being shot at by a gang in the early morning hours at Thandekkad near Perumbavoor on Wednesday.

The Perumbavoor police have taken into custody five suspects in this connection though their arrest is yet to be recorded.

The victim was identified as Adhil S., 24, of Okkal, who remains critical at the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in the city where he was rushed shortly after the incident.