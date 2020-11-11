Kochi

Man hacked multiple times, shot at

A man was hacked multiple times before being shot at by a gang in the early morning hours at Thandekkad near Perumbavoor on Wednesday.

The Perumbavoor police have taken into custody five suspects in this connection though their arrest is yet to be recorded.

The victim was identified as Adhil S., 24, of Okkal, who remains critical at the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in the city where he was rushed shortly after the incident.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2020 11:59:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/man-hacked-multiple-times-shot-at/article33078505.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY