ADVERTISEMENT

Man gored to death by bison near Kuttampuzha in Ernakulam

March 06, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A scheduled tribe man was killed in a bison attack within the forest limits at Kuthipara near Kuttampuzha on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ponnan, 89, a resident of Uriyampetty tribal settlement colony in Pooyamkutty. The incident happened at around 11.45 a.m.

Reportedly, Ponnan along with two others had left the colony by foot in the morning. The other two managed to flee and climb trees in the nick of time to escape the bison. However, Ponnan wasn’t swift enough and was gored to death, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kuttampuzha police registered a First Information Report for unnatural death based on the statement of a relative of the victim. The body that was brought to Kothamangalam Taluk hospital in the evening after the inquest proceedings would be handed over to the kin after an autopsy on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US