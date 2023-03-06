HamberMenu
Man gored to death by bison near Kuttampuzha in Ernakulam

March 06, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A scheduled tribe man was killed in a bison attack within the forest limits at Kuthipara near Kuttampuzha on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ponnan, 89, a resident of Uriyampetty tribal settlement colony in Pooyamkutty. The incident happened at around 11.45 a.m.

Reportedly, Ponnan along with two others had left the colony by foot in the morning. The other two managed to flee and climb trees in the nick of time to escape the bison. However, Ponnan wasn’t swift enough and was gored to death, the police said.

The Kuttampuzha police registered a First Information Report for unnatural death based on the statement of a relative of the victim. The body that was brought to Kothamangalam Taluk hospital in the evening after the inquest proceedings would be handed over to the kin after an autopsy on Tuesday.

